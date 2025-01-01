NEWS Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy back at Number 1 on Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is back at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart.



The fourth and final film in the series rebounds to the summit in its sixth week on chart, having previously spent two consecutive weeks at the top spot. The Michael Morris-directed movie, adapted from Helen Morris’s 2013 novel of the same name, sees Bridget (Renée Zellweger) navigate love, loss and life as a single parent.



2025 animated superhero comedy Dog Man leaps to a brand-new peak this week; breaking the Top 5 for the first time (3). The Peter Hastings-directed film, based on Dev Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series Dog Man, sees Hastings voice (well, bark) a hybrid dog-police officer protagonist, while Pete Davidson assumes the role of Dog Man’s archenemy; quick-thinking ginger cat Petey.



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of 2024 rom com Anora. The movie, written and directed by Sean Baker, sees Brooklyn stripper Anora “Ani” Mikheeva (played by Mikey Madison) marry Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a rich Russian oligarch, before his parents descend upon New York in a bid to get the marriage annulled.

