Kathryn Newton cast with Lana Condor in shark thriller Devil's Mouth

Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor have been cast in new thriller 'Devil's Mouth'.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' star will appear alongside 'Coyote vs. Acme' actress Lana in filmmaker Jeff Wadlow's upcoming survival film.

The movie - which is being co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate - will see college friends on their way to Thailand, who get stuck in an underwater cave system with a bull shark.

Wadlow will be directing from a script by The Staircase's Aja Gabel and 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' scribe Myung Joh Wesner.

Back in March, it was revealed Newton will also be starring in the upcoming 'Ready or Not' sequel, alongside a returning Samara Weaving.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are again directing the film from a script written by 'Ready or Not' writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

She previously worked with the directing duo on 2024 horror 'Abigail', and she's delighted for the upcoming reunion.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "So grateful to be back with my favorite directors!!! Love you @mattbettinelliolpin and @tylergillett thank you.”

The first film followed Grace (weaving), a young bride played by Weaving who was hunted by the rich family of her new husband (Mark O'Brien) as part of a deadly supernatural tradition.

The original film grossed almost $58 million at the global box office and was a hit with critics.

Weaving recently confirmed she was coming back for the sequel.

She told ComicBook.com: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

Meanwhile, Newton previously admitted playing Cassie Lang in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was a dream come true.

She told Empire magazine: "I started watching those movies when I was eight years old. So they're a big part of my life.

"Honestly, one of the biggest goals of my career was to be a Marvel superhero. I would do it forever if I could."

Despite this, she remains determined to try her hand at different roles and on-screen challenges over the coming years.

The actress was just four years old when she landed her first role in 'Bun-Bun', a short film for HBO, and she remains as enthusiastic about her work as she ever has been.

Recalling her debut appearance, she said: "I didn't even say my lines half of the time. I just thought I was dressing up."