Avengers star Scarlett Johansson baffled by Oscars

Scarlett Johansson can't believe 'Avengers: Endgame' didn't receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

The 40-year-old actress starred in the 2019 Marvel movie alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett has now admitted to being baffled by the lack of recognition for the record-breaking film.

The Hollywood star - who played Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black Widow, in the hit movie - told Vanity Fair magazine: "How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?"

'Avengers: Endgame' was nominated for the Best Visual Effects gong at the Oscars. But given the scale and success of the movie, Scarlett can't understand why it was overlooked for further honours.

The actress said: "It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film - and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time."

Scarlett starred in 'Black Widow' in 2021, but she doesn't see herself reprising the role of Natasha in the future.

The movie star - who made her debut as Natasha in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' - explained: "It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.

"I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too - it’s important for them."

Meanwhile, Bob Iger recently cited 'Thunderbolts' as the "first and best example" of Marvel's new strategy.

The superhero film stars the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Bob - the CEO of Disney - believes the movie reflects the long-term direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 74-year-old media executive said during a recent investor call: "We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more.

"We’ve also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality."

Marvel enjoyed an impressive run of success between 2008's 'Iron Man' and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'. But since then, Marvel's successes have become more sporadic, and the company has learned some important lessons because of recent flops.

Bob - who oversaw Disney's acquisition of Marvel Entertainment back in 2009 - explained: "Frankly, we’ve all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much.

"By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality."