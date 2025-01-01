Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend 'intimate gathering' at Prince Harry's home - report

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly attended an "intimate gathering" at the home of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex earlier this month.

On Wednesday, editors at The Sun reported that the entrepreneur and his actress wife were invited to a dinner hosted by the royals at their mansion in Montecito, California.

A source told the outlet that Harry offered his "unwavering support" to Brooklyn at the event, as he has "been through similar" family situations in recent years.

In recent weeks, rumours have swirled alleging Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola have had a falling out with his famous family, with the pair not in attendance at any of his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations at the beginning of May.

Representatives for the couple and the Beckhams have not yet responded to the speculation.

However, an insider told People that Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, were invited to the dinner at the Sussexes home before the alleged family rift.

"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous," they divulged to the publication.

Harry is no stranger to family drama, having been open about the tensions he has experienced with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William since he stepped down as a working royal and moved to the U.S. with Meghan in 2020.

In a recent interview for the BBC, the Duke revealed that he remains estranged from his dad.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," the 40-year-old insisted.