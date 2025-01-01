‘We're getting to do all the big fun action movie stuff’: John Krasinski teases Jack Ryan film

The ‘Jack Ryan’ film will be filled with “all the big action movie stuff that we didn’t get to do in [the] television show”, John Krasinski has teased.

The 45-year-old actor is set to reprise his starring role in the upcoming movie after he first led the Prime Video TV series ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’, and Krasinski has now hinted the ‘Jack Ryan’ flick will be more action-packed than the original show.

Speaking with Collider, he said: “We were so excited to do a movie. As much as the longform storytelling was a whole different ballgame to play in, it's really fun to reduce it down and condense the timeline and therefore the tension.

“So, we're getting to do all the big fun action movie stuff that we didn't get to do in a television show.”

In addition to Krasinski, Wendell Pierce is confirmed to reprise his role as CIA operative James Greer, alongside Michael Kelly, who returns as Agent Mike November.

New to the franchise, Sienna Miller is set to join the upcoming ‘Jack Ryan’ film, with the ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ actress due to portray an MI6 agent who teams up with Krasinski’s CIA analyst.

In February, Krasinski confirmed ‘Jack Ryan’ had entered principal photography in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fountain of Youth’ actor posted an image of himself kitted out as Jack Ryan and added the caption: “So. Good. To be. Back! #JackRyanMovie is off and running!!!

“HUGE thank you to all the inCREDible folks here in Dubai for letting us kickoff in epic fashion in your beautiful city! Here we go!!”

The upcoming ‘Jack Ryan’ movie will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who previously served as both executive producer and director on the series’ second season.

Described as “the next evolutionary step” of the Prime Video series, the ‘Jack Ryan’ flick will feature a script written by Aaron Rabin - a former co-executive producer and writer on the show’s fourth season.

In addition to reprising his role as Jack Ryan, Krasinski will produce the movie alongside Allyson Seeger under their Sunday Night Productions banner, with Andrew Form also attached as a producer.

Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan’ aired from 2018 to 2023, and ran for four seasons.

The series was based on author Tom Clancy’s thriller novel franchise, known as the ‘Ryanverse’, which began with 1984’s ‘The Hunt for Red October’.

Following the conclusion of the fourth and final season, Krasinski shared that he wanted the series to end with an “emotional impact.”

Speaking to TheWrap, the ‘A Quiet Place’ star said: “We wanted to keep the action and thrills and all that for the audience, but I think most importantly to me was — if we were going to end it — to make sure that the audience also had a culmination of these characters and these relationships that they connected to, and that they felt that they were saying goodbye as well.

“So I think for us, it was the emotional impact of making sure that we ended the show, rather than on some action-packed moment, that the moment was about all of us together.”