Anna Camp describes first marriage as 'one-night stand that lasted seven years'

Anna Camp has described her marriage to Michael Mosley as "a one-night stand that lasted seven years".

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she met the Scrubs actor when she was 21 years old on a night out in New York City a week after being broken up with.

"It was like an out-on-the-town (night) in Union Square with a couple of friends. I was not planning (on it)," she told her You co-star Penn Badgley on his Podcrushed podcast, noting it was the first time she'd gone out since the breakup.

"So we met very young," she recalled. "It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years."

Camp, now 42, got engaged to Mosley in 2008 and they tied the knot in 2010. They were married for three years before Mosley filed for divorce in 2013.

The star, who found fame with Pitch Perfect in 2012, explained that she and Mosley "grew a lot" and she "changed so much" when they relocated from New York to Los Angeles.

Remembering their life in New York, Camp shared, "(We were) doing our laundry, walking down the street, getting drunk, hanging out, partying... I wanted to keep that for the rest of my life because that's what I had imagined."

However, once they were in California, they grew apart. She recalled, "To have it just not be working at all and having us be totally different people, that was really, really, really hard. And that was definitely a heartbreak of mine."

Camp added that she and Mosley, who reunited on the 2024 movie Neo-Dome, are "still pretty close" and "still talk".

The True Blood actress went on to marry her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin. They announced their divorce after almost three years of marriage in 2019.

She is now dating stylist Jade Whipkey.