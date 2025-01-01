Sean Penn calls Jennifer Lawrence 'the last movie star'

Sean Penn believes there have been no new movie stars since Jennifer Lawrence.

The Mystic River actor claimed on The Louis Theroux Podcast that Hollywood stopped producing movie stars around the time the Oscar-winning actress found fame with The Hunger Games franchise in 2012.

"I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence time or something," Penn said, reports Variety. "She's probably the last movie star."

While he may not consider them movie stars, Penn is still impressed by the younger generation of actors.

"I see some performances from some young actors where I feel like I should quit and become an accountant because they are so good," he stated.

Theroux wondered if the Milk star was talking about Timothée Chalamet, but Penn insisted he hasn't seen the 29-year-old's films yet.

The Oscar-winning actor also heaped praise on Tom Cruise, who famously does his own film stunts, for pursuing movie "excellence on a very high level".

"This is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman," Penn gushed. "Those movies don't get made on that level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He's the common link behind many of them. It's no accident. He does his own stunts. He's probably the best stuntman in movie world."

Cruise shows off his latest stunt work in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Lawrence is also expected to appear in Cannes for the premiere of her latest film Die, My Love on Saturday.