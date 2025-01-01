Charlize Theron fractured toe filming new action movie Apex

Charlize Theron fractured her toe while filming her new action-thriller Apex in Australia.

The Old Guard actress revealed during an appearance at Netflix's Upfront presentation on Wednesday that she was still feeling the physical effects of the intensive shoot.

"It's actually a miracle that I'm here today. Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe and I can go on and on and on, but I won't," she told the audience, reports Entertainment Weekly.

In Apex, which also stars Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, Theron plays a rock climber who finds herself being hunted in the wild.

The Oscar-winning actress noted that she "did some stunts and action without a harness" and managed "to outdo the action that (she) did" in her upcoming sequel, The Old Guard 2, in which she hangs off a helicopter for real.

"I can honestly say that shooting Apex was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," she continued. "We shot in beautiful locations, deep in gorgeous and stunning rivers in Australia... literally like no man's land."

Before she introduced a clip from the upcoming film, Theron joked, "But you know, back to me almost dying, I'm really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on. And I have to say, I was very lucky to work alongside the very talented Taron Egerton."

Apex does not yet have a release date. The Old Guard 2 will premiere on Netflix on 2 July.