Tiffany Haddish opens up on dating multiple people at once

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her experience of dating multiple people at the same time.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian was previously married to a man named William Stewart from 2008 until 2013 and went on to date rap icon Common from 2020 until late 2021.

Since then, Haddish has been keeping her options open and now claims she has a "roster" of lovers around her.

Opening up about her romantic life on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the Girls Trip star said, "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people. But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster."

She continued, "There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

Haddish went on to suggest she has some rules when it comes to the kind of dates that she is taken on - saying her preference for an early night can rule out certain activities.

She explained, "I do love going to the movies, but I can only do movies, like, in the daytime. And it gotta be an exciting movie."

She continued, "If we're watching a 9 o'clock show, just know that I'll probably be asleep by like 9:45. And I snore, and that's a problem, especially if I sleep sitting up. ... Like, my mouth opens."

The American star went on to reveal she even cut off one romantic partner after he failed to wake her up when they went to watch recent horror hit, Sinners.

She recalled, "I was like, 'What happened?! What's going on?!' I was like, 'Why didn't you wake me up?!'

"He was like, 'You were so peaceful and you were snoring; I didn't wanna disturb you.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.' I had to cut him off the roster."