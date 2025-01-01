James Van Der Beek to star in Legally Blonde prequel Elle

James Van Der Beek has joined the cast of the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Van Der Beek will appear in a recurring guest star role in the series for Amazon Prime Video, according to Variety.

As previously announced, Lexi Minetree will star as Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, during her high school years.

Van Der Beek will play the part of Dean Wilson, described as "the city's new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent".

The actor is no stranger to the world of high school drama - his breakout role was that of Dawson Leery opposite Katie Holmes in the hit '90s TV show Dawson's Creek.

He also starred in the high school football film Varsity Blues.

Elle was greenlit back in May 2024, with Witherspoon on board to executive produce. The cast also includes Grace and Frankie's June Diane Raphael, and That Thing You Do star Tom Everett Scott.

Van Der Beek hit the headlines in November last year when he revealed he had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"I have colorectal cancer," he said in a statement at the time.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," the star told People magazine.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."