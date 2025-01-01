Blake Lively hits back at Taylor Swift blackmail claims

Blake Lively has hit back at claims her legal team tried to blackmail Taylor Swift.

The Gossip Girl alumnus described Justin Baldoni's allegation that her legal team had attempted to blackmail Taylor Swift as "inflammatory" after a judge rejected his claims.

"It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman's irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions," Lively's legal team said in a statement.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman had alleged he was told by a source close to Swift, 35, who he claimed was "highly likely to have reliable information", that Lively's lawyers had contacted Swift's and demanded she post a supportive message to her social channels.

The lawyer, Freedman alleged, "requested, on Ms. Lively's behalf, that Taylor Swift make a social media statement in support of Ms. Lively given her absence from the Super Bowl that year, and stated that if Ms. Swift failed to do so, Ms. Lively would release '10 years' of private texts with Ms. Swift."

However, the judge in Lively, 37, and Baldoni's case rejected Freedman's allegations, declaring them "defamatory".

"The apparent intent of the Freedman Letter is to launder scandalous and defamatory allegations about Ms. Lively and opposing counsel into the press by abusing the Court's docket," the judge's response stated.

He added that any "future misuse" of the court "may be met with sanctions".

Lively and Baldoni, 41, have been embroiled in lawsuits against one another after their collaboration on the movie It Ends With Us went sour last year.