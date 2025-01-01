Tyler Henry undergoes brain surgery

Tyler Henry has undergone brain surgery to have a tumour removed.

The Hollywood Medium psychic posted from his hospital bed after a tumour was successfully removed from the centre of his brain.

"Brain surgery was a success!" Tyler, 29, wrote to accompany a photograph of himself lying in bed, his head bandaged.

"Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family."

The clairvoyant went on to explain that doctors had removed a colloid cyst from his brain. Colloid cysts are a rare brain tumour that are found in approximately 3 people per million. They are always benign (non-cancerous).

"For those curious," Tyler wrote, "I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain... that is.)"

Tyler added he planned to be back performing psychic readings as soon as possible.

"I have so much to be thankful for," he continued. "I'll see ya'll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support."

When he was 18, Tyler underwent a similar procedure, and he previously speculated the cysts may have contributed to his sixth sense.

"I have wondered if it relates to my ability at all," he told The Cut last October.