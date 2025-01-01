John Mulaney slams Pope Leo XIV's brother: 'Enough!'

John Mulaney has slammed the media for its coverage of Pope Leo's brother: "Enough!"

The comedian ripped into Louis Prevost during his chat-show monologue, declaring the MAGA-supporting brother of Pope Leo overexposed.

"I don't need to hear from the pope's brother anymore," John, 42, said in the latest episode of Everybody's Live!.

"At first, it was like, 'Oh, the pope has a brother. How interesting,' and then interview number 19," he added.

Since Pope Leo was elected on 8 May, several major news outlets, including The New York Times, NBC News, and CBS News, have featured interviews with his brother Louis.

While the Pope has no specific political affiliation, Louis has been vocal about his pro-Trump position, which John openly disagreed with.

"Enough with this f**king guy," John said. "This Chicago guy on his porch. Every interview looks like the reveal at the end of an episode of Catfish."

He elaborated on exactly why he also found both the Pope and Louis "boring".

"Hey, imagine there was a dude that's super boring and he prays all day and he has no life and he's never had sex," John joked. "Hey, want to meet his brother?"

John added his friends should "stop texting me about the Pope" in general. Despite the fact that he, the Pope and Louis all hail from Chicago, John said he was uninterested in news of either brother.

"I don't give a s**t that he's from Chicago," he declared. "This is not important news to me.".