The Weeknd credits Tom Cruise with transforming his music career

The Weeknd will always be grateful to Tom Cruise for promoting his music.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, host Jimmy recalled how he was first introduced to the singer-songwriter's music when the Hollywood icon performed his track Can't Feel My Face as part of a Lip Sync Battle segment in 2015.

At the time, Cruise described The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - as "enormously talented".

Reflecting on the actor's performance, the Canadian star recalled how the song blew up within hours.

"I definitely saw that. It actually helped the song," he said. "It helped it peak to the record-breaking top, thanks to him obviously. The biggest movie star in the world. I'm a huge Tom Cruise guy, though."

Can't Feel My Face, from his album Beauty Behind the Madness, became The Weeknd's first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

To thank Cruise for helping him out, The Weeknd jokingly went on to promote the 62-year-old's upcoming action movie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, amid his chat with Jimmy.

"Check this movie out, only in cinemas," the 35-year-old smiled after reading a summary of the plot from a cue card.

Elsewhere in the conversation, The Weeknd spoke about his new film Hurry Up Tomorrow, which serves as a companion piece to his sixth studio album of the same name.

"I made the film first. I always had the idea for the album but the film came first. I had to sing in the film but my album wasn't done yet; I had to finish songs the day before (shooting) scenes," he added.

Featuring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the movie opens in theatres on Friday.