Leslie Bibb admits The White Lotus water gun scene was 'nightmare' to film

Leslie Bibb has admitted that filming the water gun scene in The White Lotus was a "nightmare".

The actress, who played Kate Bohr in season three of the HBO drama, revealed that the chaotic scene was challenging to film.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she recounted the experience, describing how she and her co-stars, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan, were soaked with water guns during a Thai New Year street celebration in episode four.

"When we were there, (the festival) actually happened in real time and everyone's like, 'Let's go!'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'No, I want to experience' - I was Daniel Day Lewis-ing it - I was like, 'I'm gonna experience it for real between action and cut.'"

However, the actress explained that the experience went downhill from there.

"We got there and it was like 300 extras, all with water guns, and it was a nightmare," she said. "I looked over and our crew members had (water guns), and they were just shooting at us, and I was like, 'This is a nightmare.'"

Leslie then admitted that she started to think like her uptight character in that moment.

"Then suddenly I feel like I became like my character," she told host Seth. "I was like, 'Where is this water coming (from)?' Because it's not the cleanest water in Thailand."

The Iron Man star explained that she was often concerned about the water while filming the show across Thailand.

"I'd be like, 'Is that bottled?' They're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,'" she remembered. "And I was like, 'Oh, we're all getting diarrhoea. We're all getting diarrhoea. This is all going nowhere.'"

Although shooting the water gun scene was stressful, Leslie noted that the day also felt "celebratory".

"I think it was Carrie's last day and so it felt very celebratory and everyone was so mischievous," she shared. "And then we finished all the beach stuff, and we went back to Bangkok, and then Sammy showed up in Bangkok."

Leslie was referring to her real-life partner Sam Rockwell's surprise cameo in the latest season.