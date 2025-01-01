Storm Reid graduates from university

Euphoria star Storm Reid has graduated from university.

On Thursday, the actress, best known for playing Gia Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria, celebrated graduating from the School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Southern California.

To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram to share photos from her graduation on the USC campus.

"The past few months, everybody's been asking how i feel about graduating. my answer? pray for me. well...your prayers worked. and i couldn't thank the people who prayed for me enough," Storm wrote in the caption. "Today i officially finished my undergrad at USC."

The 21-year-old added, "There were so many times i didn't think i'd make it. the finish line looked close, but felt so far. but with God? anything is possible."

Storm then praised the university, gushing that the experience had "changed (her) life".

"Choosing USC was the best decision i could've made - it truly changed my life. i'm forever grateful and will forever FTFO," the actress penned, adding the school's slang, "Fight the F**k On."

"4 years of trusting God. this right here is proof that miracles do happen," The Last of Us star continued. "And now i ask y'all again... what do we call my success PLUS a degree??"

At the end of her caption, Storm appeared to refer to a comment she received on TikTok in April criticising her decision to go to university.

"What do we call my success, plus going to college?" she replied at the time. "My success plus getting a degree? What are we gonna call that? Let me know."

Storm has been acting since the age of three and earned her first film credit in 2013 with 12 Years a Slave.