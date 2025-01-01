Anna Camp recalls 'out of control' Pitch Perfect vomiting scene

Anna Camp has revealed the first take of her vomiting scene in Pitch Perfect flew "out of control" because she didn't expect the fake sick to come of the tube with such force.

In the 2012 musical comedy, Camp plays the uptight and competitive singer Aubrey Posen, who suffers from stress-induced vomiting and throws up in the middle of a performance with her a capella group, The Barden Bellas.

For the scene, Camp was hooked up to a fire hose that pumped a mixture containing tomato juice, rice and pineapple chunks into a little tube underneath her chin.

For the first take, the actress didn't expect the mixture to come out of the tube with such force and it knocked her head backwards, sending the concoction flying everywhere.

"The thing knocked me back and it was out of control. I'm just 'vomiting' everywhere. I can't control it," she recalled on the Podcrushed podcast. "I'm like, 'Can somebody call cut?' I remember standing there straight at that point, the thing's not stopping, and I'm just 'vomiting' while I'm talking to people. It was just really wild."

The You star noted that the background actors sitting in the audience gave permission to be "puked on" but didn't expect to be covered in Camp's fake projectile vomit take after take.

"So I finished vomiting, I'm on the ground, I'm sweating, I have 'vomit' everywhere all over me," she remembered. "I look up at the audience that they asked if they would be comfortable being puked on (and) they look like they're going to kill me. They are so upset. They were wearing their own clothes. They just were completely... puke everywhere. I remember being like, 'Uh, sorry!' (and) running off the stage."

Camp reprised the role of Aubrey for the sequels in 2015 and 2017.