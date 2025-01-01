Kristen Stewart admits directorial debut is 'barely finished' ahead of Cannes premiere

Kristen Stewart has revealed she will be presenting a "first draft" of her feature directorial debut The Chronology of Water when it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Twilight actress will hit the red carpet in South France on Friday for the world premiere of her biographical drama film, which stars Imogen Poots.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter before the premiere, Stewart revealed that her movie was "not even done" because she needed two more weeks in post-production to fix the colour grading and sound.

"We barely finished this movie. It's not even done. I need to come home and literally have two more weeks in colour and sound. This is my f**king first draft. Like, we are picture perfect," she shared.

The 35-year-old star added that her "head blew off" when the film was accepted into the festival's Un Certain Regard strand, and admitted that the team have been "running on fumes" trying to get it ready in time.

"I was like, 'We can do it.' I was like an absolute basket case," she continued. "I'm kind of happy to take on something vulnerable. I'm happy to take something with mistakes. Mistakes are f**king hot. I love stories about movies and filmmakers that have taken their films to Cannes and had to come back and fix a few things and release a different movie. It's all about revealing yourself. So it's very meta that we're running in here half-dressed. But I'm into it."

When the interviewer told Stewart they hoped their Cannes premiere "goes smoothly", the Panic Room star replied, "Hopefully, we crash and burn, but in a way that feels correct."

The Chronology of Water, which Stewart also co-wrote and produced, is based on the 2011 memoir of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch.