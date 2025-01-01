Salma Hayek shows support for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Salma Hayek has offered some words of support to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as they battle lingering legal proceedings.

Hollywood has been gripped since late last year after Lively, 37, launched legal proceedings against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, 41.

As he launched countermeasures, friendships and alliances between Lively and her husband Reynolds, 48, have been engulfed and the fallout of the legal action risks dragging a string of A List stars to testify when the case reaches court in March 2026.

Now Hayek, 58, has offered supportive words about the couple and their family amid a difficult week for Lively, which saw her accused of threatening to unleash private texts between her and best friend Taylor Swift, 35.

Saying she has been friends with Lively and Reynolds for "a very long time", Hayek told E! News, "I'm close to their kids... I got a chance to go play with them. They got to see their Tía Salma."

The Roads Not Taken star also revealed that Lively and Reynolds's four children have been learning Spanish.

She said, "Especially the little one... They understand Spanish, and they're lovely."

This week, Lively was sensationally accused of threatening to leak private messages between her and Swift, unless the Wildest Dreams star supported her in public amid her ongoing legal battles.

Legal representatives of the Gossip Girl star issued a stern rebuttal, however, unequivocally denying the claim.