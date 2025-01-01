Harris Dickinson confronts James Bond casting rumours

Harris Dickinson has reacted to speculation that he is set to portray James Bond.

The long-running spy film franchise, based on the books by Ian Fleming, is without a lead star after Daniel Craig bowed out following the release of No Time To Die in 2021.

A wide range of stars have been tipped to take on the role of the MI6 employee - with Tom Hardy, Idris Alba and more all linked to the role.

Now 28-year-old Dickinson, famous for starring in Beach Rats and Babygirl, is the latest to be connected to the iconic character.

But the British actor has surprisingly thrown his support behind another name while fielding questions at a Q&A session at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Daily Mail quotes the actor being asked about playing Bond, with the questioner claiming he is their own personal "second choice" for the role.

Dickinson is reported as replying back, "Jonathan Bailey is your first choice, so lets go with that. That sounds like a good idea."

Amazon MGM Studios took over the rights to the Bond franchise in March this year and are said to be fast tracking development of a new film.

Harry Potter producer David Heyman has teamed with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal to take the reigns of the franchise - with Alfonso Cuaron tipped to direct the next project, which will be the 26th Bond film in the official franchise.