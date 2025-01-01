Nicole Kidman reveals decades-long plan to create Practical Magic sequel

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her decades-long plan to make a sequel to Practical Magic.

The 57-year-old Australian star played Gillian 'Gilly' Owens in the 1998 original film, while Sandra Bullock, 60, played on-screen sister Sally Owens.

Asked by Variety on Thursday if she ever thought there would be a sequel, let alone almost 30 years later, Kidman replied, "When we were making it, we definitely did."

Discussing the upcoming sequel, which is due to begin filming imminently, the star said, "We're so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell. We put out our spell already."

The sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier with a script by Akiva Goldsman - who co-wrote the original movie.

The film series is based on a series of books by Alice Hoffman - with the sequel tipped to be based on the fourth novel in her Practical Magic series.

Teasing story points, Variety reported, "Bullock and Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters and witches Sally and Gillian Owens, who find themselves fighting off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with."

The sequel was first announced in June last year and Warner Bros. revealed earlier this month that the new movie is to be filmed with the intention of a 2026 release date.

A full cast for the sequel is yet to be revealed.