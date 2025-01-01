Kristen Stewart addressed tackling 'male perspective' to make it as a director

Kristen Stewart has lashed out at the "male perspective" that she thinks may be holding back some filmmakers.

The 35-year-old American star has been in Cannes where she is premiering her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.

However, she thinks there is an air of superiority in the film world that she had to negotiate to get her film made.

She said, per Variety, "There's this bulls**t fallacy that you need to have experience or sort of like technical adeptness, and it's safeguarding the business. It's a real male perspective.

"Like, as if it's this difficult thing to do. Anyone can make a movie if they have something to say."

The Twilight icon has previously explained she struggled to secure funding to get her project off the ground - and hinted that politics also influenced her choice to film in Latvia and Malta.

She is quoted stating she, "promptly evaded America, that son of a b***h" - in an apparent veiled comment about President Donald Trump.

She continued, "But there's no amount of learning or skill, like that's just crap. If you can just feel allowed to communicate and therefore get in touch with something that wants to come out, a film will come out of you. It shouldn't have taken so long ... And I can't wait for the next one."