A$AP Rocky recalls playing his new album Don't Be Dumb for Tim Burton

A$AP Rocky has recalled playing his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb for director Tim Burton.

The rapper had been trying to get in touch with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker and producer for "years" before finally getting the chance to play his music for him.

"I was reaching out to my people for years - like, 'I need to meet Tim Burton,'" the Sundress hitmaker recalled in an interview with Variety. "But my current team made it happen."

Rocky explained that once his team got in touch with the Beetlejuice director, he invited him to hang out.

"He was like, 'Yo, come through to Malibu.' I kicked it with him, played him some music," the rapper told the publication.

When asked what Burton thought of his upcoming fourth studio album, Rocky insisted that the filmmaker enjoyed it.

"He was f**king with it. But his speakers was a*s," the artist shared. "He got the cinema speakers; he ain't got them A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb hip-hop speakers."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky said that his music resonating with people means as much to him as any award.

"It's like getting the f**king every music award you could think of at one time," the 36-year-old star stated, before noting that he dreams of one day achieving EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

"That's always been a dream," he revealed. "The more that I do it and it doesn't happen, it's just motivation to keep trying and going harder."

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been nominated for a Grammy multiple times but has yet to win.

Don't De Dumb will be released later this year.