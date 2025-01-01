Lovie Simone describes Regina King as 'big sister' in Hollywood

Lovie Simone sees Regina King as her "big sister" in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Elle, the rising star reflected on working with actress-director King and series creator Mara Brock Akil on her new Netflix show, Forever.

"It was amazing," Simone said of working with King, who directed and executive-produced the first episode of the show. "Regina was also there during the audition process. During the chemistry reads, it was her, Mara, some producers, and the casting directors."

Simone then went on to explain that she had previously worked with King on the drama series Greenleaf, which was her breakout show.

"I had worked with Regina briefly on Greenleaf for the episode that she directed, and we connected back then," she shared. "She's become my big sister in this industry, so working with her on Forever was a full-circle moment for me."

Simone went on to praise the Oscar winner for her ability to direct actors.

"It was also really easy to work with her because she's also an actress, so she knows how to direct you as an actor," the 26-year-old told the publication. "It worked and blended so beautifully."

Elsewhere in the interview, Simone admitted she was "really nervous" to lead a TV show for the first time.

"At first, I was really nervous, but once it started happening and the pre-production turned into production, which turned into post-production, I was like, 'Wait a second, that was actually really fun.' I enjoyed the entire process," she said, adding that "it was nice to play someone who wasn't just a girlfriend".