Julia Roberts mourning death of beloved dog Myrtle

Julia Roberts is mourning the death of her family's 19-year-old dog Myrtle.

The Pretty Woman actress posted a photo of the pooch on Instagram on Friday and simply wrote, "Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025," with a crown emoji.

Her celebrity friends offered their support in the comments, with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston writing, "I'm so so sorry... I love you all and always here," and former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful commenting, "So so sorry for your loss!!"

The Ocean's Eleven star's husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, also paid tribute to their pet with an Instagram post.

"The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP (Myrtle)...aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger," he captioned the photo.

Roberts and Moder adopted the dog two years after welcoming their 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004.

They are also parents to a 17-year-old boy named Henry.

The Notting Hill star is a huge dog lover, and in December, she offered support for the Los Angeles rescue centre Frankie Lola and Friends by promoting their fundraising drive on Instagram.

"(It's) an incredible dog rescue organization! Lisa and her team work like crazy to find loving homes for pups in desperate need! What could be better than that!" she wrote at the time.