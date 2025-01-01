Entertainment billionaire David Geffen files for divorce

Entertainment billionaire David Geffen has filed for divorce from his husband after less than two years of marriage.

The 82-year-old mogul tied the knot with former go-go dancer David Armstrong in 2023 and the two did not sign a prenup.

Forbes puts the retired businessman's net worth at around $8.7 billion (£6.5 billion).

With the help of well-known divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, Geffen cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, as reported by TMZ.

Geffen co-founded Asylum Records in 1971, founded Geffen Records in 1980 and DGC Records in 1990, and co-founded DreamWorks Records in 1996.

In film, he co-founded DreamWorks SKG with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.

The record executive has been retired for 15 years, and his income consists of stocks and equities. According to California law, dividends from stocks do not usually form part of the marital estate, which could potentially leave Armstrong without a large cash settlement.

The performer will receive spousal support for a year, however, because under California law, spouses receive payment for half the length of the marriage.

Geffen will also pay Armstrong's lawyer's fees, TMZ reported, citing the divorce documents.

The pair first met in 2020 when Armstrong served as a personal trainer for Geffen. They married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills three years later.