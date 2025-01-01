Ezra Miller makes surprise appearance at Cannes

Ezra Miller has made a surprise appearance at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

It comes after The Flash star has spent years of lying low following a spate of controversies.

As reported by Variety, Miller was there to support director Lynne Ramsay for the premiere of her film Die, My Love starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

The pair previously worked together on the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Miller has been keeping a low profile since The Flash premiered in 2023.

The previous year, they fled the spotlight after apologising for "past behaviour" and revealed they had recently "gone through a time of intense crisis" and were seeking help for "complex mental health issues".

Miller had earlier made headlines as a result of multiple arrests and a series of allegations, including the alleged grooming of a teenage girl.

Their life has been marred with multiple other controversies and legal issues, including assault, burglary, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to Insider, in early 2022 Miller began to travel while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying at least one firearm due to fears they were being followed by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).