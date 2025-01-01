Alan Cumming confirms he's back for Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel

Alan Cumming has signed up for the 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel.

The 60-year-old actor is excited to be reprising his role as Sandy Frink in the follow up to the 1997 comedy, in which Lisa Judrow and Mira Sorvino played 28-year-old friends, Michele Weinberger and Romy White, who invented fake careers to impress their former classmates at a 10-year high school reunion.

Asked about the sequel, Alan told People magazine: “It's very exciting. It's been really fun actually talking to Robin [Schiff], the writer and Lisa [Kudrow] as well about it.”

The 'Traitors US' star confirmed the movie will be released in 2027 but didn't share any plot details.

He insisted: "I can't really say much without giving too much away.

“Obviously everyone's still in each other's lives. But it may be in a different way... It's nice to think of those characters still being old friends.”

Alan thinks it is "kind of appropriate" for the film to come out in 2027 as it coincides with the original's 30th anniversary, though he noted that was "hilarious and also terrifying".

He added: “Next year we'd shoot it and it would come out the following year, which would be 30 years since the [first] movie came out.”

Alan is in occasional contact with his former 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' castmates.

He said: "I see Lisa. We keep in touch and talk, sporadically.

“Once in a while I run into Justin Theroux. Or, you know, Camryn Manheim I see a little bit.”

Tim Federle will direct the sequel, which is due to begin filming in Los Angeles in June.

'Emily in Paris' showrunner Robin Schiff, who penned the original 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion' movie, is returning to write the sequel.

Laurence Mark will also be back to produce the follow-up movie, alongside Barry Kemp, while Lisa and Mira will also serve as executive producers.

While the motion picture was a moderate box office hit, it has since become a cult classic.

Last year, Oscar winner Mira admitted it was "full force ahead" regarding a sequel.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it. She’s currently working on 'Emily in Paris', so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio."

Asked what she wants from the sequel, she said: "I just still want [Romy and Michele] to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were. Like, I don’t think they’ve learned that much in the time in between, but they still have that unstoppable spirit and that friendship and that idiocy that makes everybody kind of love them.

"And so, that essential nature of them and the heart that’s at the centre of that, that heart has to stay there."

Plans for the sequel were first discussed after Kudrow and Sorvino returned to their characters in 2022 to present the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.