Gabrielle Union conducts her own social media investigations into online trolls

Gabrielle Union likes to go on a deep dive into a social media user's background and history to understand why they publicly criticised her.

Rather than being bothered by criticism from mum-shamers, the Bring It On actress embarks on her own social media investigation into the detractor to understand why they felt the need to comment on her parenting decisions.

"I often think, Let me see who's offering this critique. And not only am I seven years deep on your social media, I'm on your mama's page, I'm on your auntie's page, I'm on everyone who you love's pages to see if the critique and criticism and advice that you have bestowed upon the world is paying off in any sort of real, tangible way. When I tell you I have yet to f**king see it," she told Marie Claire.

Union, 52, knows that the criticism is often made out of "fear" and because "hurt people try to hurt (other) people", so she lets their negative comments just roll off her.

"If I can be your punching bag, swing away. These are phantom punches. They're not landing when you've been in therapy as long as I have," she stated. "You tried it, but it doesn't land."

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade share a six-year-old daughter named Kaavia, while the actress is stepmother to his three children Zaire, Zaya and Xavier. They also have full custody of the basketball player's 21-year-old nephew Dahveon.

She noted that they have set "real clear boundaries" about what they share of their children on social media, yet their followers still can't resist talking about her parenting decisions.

"Loving my kid unapologetically out loud? Not putting someone out? The bar is on the damn floor. There's not a manual," she stated. "Nothing we have done as parents feels revolutionary or groundbreaking. It just feels like common sense, kindness, compassionate."