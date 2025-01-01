'It's just constant tension': Damien Leone doesn't find movies fun to make

Damien Leone doesn't think filmmaking is "fun".

The 41-year-old filmmaker has enjoyed success with his slasher franchise 'Terrifier' and explained that the process of getting a movie onto the big screen is a lot less glamorous than people think.

Speaking on the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, Damien said: "Movies aren't fun to make. People think you're having the time of your life.

"It is hard work. It is constant pressure. You don't want anybody to feel bad, but it's just constant tension."

Damien's movie 'Terrifier 3' caused a stir with its violence when it was released last year and the director explained that he frequently argued with producer Phil Falcone during the making of the flick – which had greater funding after the success of 'Terrifier 2' in 2022.

The 'All Hallows' Eve' filmmaker said: "We were on the phone arguing all day long. It was not a fun experience making part three just because of so many other external factors. So much more pressure, so much more money."

Damien explained that he is planning to bring the 'Terrifier' series to an end after the fourth movie and revealed that he has plenty of other projects in the pipeline that he could make in the meantime, although he will only board a film if he can have a hand in the writing process.

He said: "I have so many original ideas. There's a bunch of potential projects. If one of these other projects is ready to happen and that'll take me away from 'Terrifier 4' I'll do it.

"All of these potential movies would involve me at least co-writing, because it's really how you shape some of these things."

Damien doesn't have a "strict formula" when it comes to writing scripts but does seek to put in key ideas that he has dreamed up.

Asked if he skips to the horror element when it comes to penning scripts, he said: "Not necessarily. I also don't write in a linear way so if I feel like writing the ending, I'll write the ending. I have all the ideas on my phone that I know I have to weave into the story somehow if I'm in love with that set piece.

"There's no strict rule or formula in terms of how I write the script. I bounce all over the place."

Leone accepts that the 'Terrifier' franchise is likely to be the creation he has best remembered for.

He said: "It's certainly lightning in a bottle. I'm not delusional, there's a great, great, great chance that when I die I'll be known as the creator of Art the Clown."