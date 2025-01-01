Lewis Pullman lifts lid on 'bladder control training' needed for superhero roles

Lewis Pullman has lifted the lid on the "bladder control" actors must possess when playing superheroes.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who makes his Marvel debut as Bob/Sentry in Thunderbolts, didn't drink anything for three hours before getting into his skin-tight super-suit because he didn't want to cause delays by needing the bathroom.

"Nobody is asking about the bladder control training that it takes to put on one of these suits," he told Esquire. "But I would have to not drink for three hours before I got in the suit. You really learn to be able to monitor how far you are away from peeing your pants as a grown man."

The 32-year-old, who is the son of actor Bill Pullman, explained that getting the suit on and off was a time-consuming process that required baby powder and an extra pair of hands.

"Because it takes 20 minutes, half an hour to put it on or take it off," he shared. "Well, me and my buddy Ryan Dempsey, who was in charge of putting me in the human condom every day and taking me out of it, we got it down to 10 minutes and we would make it fun. We'd play Creed on our little speakers and he baby-powdered me down."

Pullman noted that the costume designers "were so kind" and originally put a zipper into his Sentry suit, but director Jake Schreier thought the fastening looked weird.

He added, "And I was like, 'You're right. I have no real argument for that.'"

The Outer Range actor stars alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen in the latest Marvel movie, which is now showing in cinemas.

He is set to return as Bob in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production.