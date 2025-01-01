Jennifer Lawrence: 'Motherhood can make you feel like an alien'

Jennifer Lawrence found that playing a woman with postpartum psychosis affected her own feelings about motherhood.

In Lynne Ramsay's psychodrama Die, My Love, Lawrence plays Grace, who left alone to look after her newborn in a rundown house in remote Montana while her husband Jackson (Robert Pattinson) goes off to work.

Speaking at a press conference promoting the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence said she empathised with her character as she had recently become a mother and was expecting her second when filming last year.

"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do," the Hunger Games star said.

Explaining how difficult motherhhod can be, the 34-year-old added: "There's not really anything like postpartum ... it's extremely isolating. The truth is extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

However, the Silver Linings Playbook star said that motherhood had actually benefited her as an actress.

"I didn't know that I could feel so much," she said. "My job has a lot to do with emotion ... and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."