Tom Cruise confirms he's planning Top Gun 3 and Days of Thunder sequel

Tom Cruise has confirmed he is working on a third Top Gun film as well as a sequel to another of his classic action-packed dramas Days of Thunder.

Though he's now promoting his eighth Mission: Impossible film, a sequel to Top Gun took rather longer, nearly three decades, to make it on to screens.

However, having reignited the aviation franchise with the critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick, he's now working on more and is keen to reprise another of his famous roles as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle.

"Yeah, we're thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what's possible," he said on Australian breakfast news show Today. "It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we're working on, we're discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick."

Telling his fans he's no intention of slowing down now he's over 60, Cruise added: "There's numerous other films that we're actively working on right now. I'm always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film.

"I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we'll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and (Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie) and I are always working on several different films."