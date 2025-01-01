Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer, his personal office announced on Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," it continued, meaning it has spread to his bones.

While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, "which allows for effective management", the statement added.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Doctors discovered the "small nodule" on Biden's prostate earlier this month during a physical exam.

Biden was the 46th president of the United States from 2021 to 2025. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama.

The health of the 82-year-old was a primary concern among voters during his presidency.

After a calamitous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Mr Biden abandoned his bid for a second term.

Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee and lost to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.