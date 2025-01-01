Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, wish Joe Biden a speedy recovery

Donald Trump has wished Joe Biden a "fast and successful recovery".

The well wishes came after the announcement that his predecessor had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Trump's tone was in the longtime political tradition of setting aside political differences in the midst of serious health matters.

After the assassination attempt on Trump's life last July, Biden's campaign paused advertising and events, and the then then-president called his rival.

Political figures from across the spectrum including Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton also shared their well wishes to the veteran politician.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis," the former Vice President shared on X. "We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Clinton posted, "I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer... Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Biden recently appeared on The View and said of Trump's initial months in office, "He's had the worst 100 days any president's ever had."