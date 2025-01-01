Joe Exotic's husband deported to Mexico

Joe Exotic's husband has been released from prison and immediately deported to Mexico.

A rep for the Tiger King told TMZ that his 33-year-old husband, Jorge Marquez Flores, was deported on Friday after being set free from a Texas prison.

Flores' deportation comes one day after the Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, posted on social media that Flores had been taken to a detention centre for a hearing to determine if he would stay in the US or go back to Mexico.

Exotic and Flores became engaged in October 2024 and got married behind bars in April this year.

"Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado," Exotic wrote on social media at the time.

Flores was serving time for immigration-related issues, while Exotic is serving 21 years for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting business rival Carole Baskin.

In the past, Exotic has expressed concern over Flores' legal status in the United States, revealing that they were pursuing asylum for him.

In March, Exotic shared to Instagram that "You could deport him at some point but if you let me go, we'll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and allow you to take care of me.

"No matter what happens, he's my husband and we'll never abandon each other. This bond is that strong."