Robert Pattinson reveals how fatherhood has changed him

Robert Pattinson has opened up about how being a parent has affected his work.

Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence play new parents in the psychological thriller Die, My Love, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend to rave reviews.

The pair got candid during a press call about how having children themselves has affected the way they work.

Pattinson, who welcomed a daughter with his partner, Suki Waterhouse, in March last year, shared, "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."

Lawrence, who shares her son Cy, three, and a newborn with her husband Cooke Maroney, concurred.

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible.

"Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working - they've taught me," the Oscar winner shared.

Pattinson chimed in, "It's literally just like what Jennifer said.

"Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day,' he said.

Both Lawrence and Pattinson are careful to keep their children as sheltered from the public as possible.

Neither has a social media presence, and Pattinson and Waterhouse have yet to reveal their daughter's name.