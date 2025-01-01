Sarah Silverman admits past use of Blackface was 'ignorant'

Sarah Silverman deeply regrets her past use of Blackface in a TV show.

The stand-up comedian and her castmates used Blackface and racial slurs on multiple occasions during the run of sitcom The Sarah Silverman Program from 2007 until 2010.

In an interview for Rolling Stone published on Sunday, Silverman addressed her use of the disrespectful and racist practice.

"I felt like the temperature of the world around me at the time was, 'We are all liberal so we can say the N-word. We aren't racist, so we can say this derogatory stuff,'" she said. "I was playing a character that was arrogant and ignorant, so I thought it was OK. Looking back, my intentions were always good, but they were f**king ignorant."

Previously, Silverman apologised for the prior use of Blackface on her show I Love You, America back in 2018.

She also issued an apology to the likes of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears for the way she made fun of them at the start of her career.

"I don't think of myself as being PC (politically correct) out of fear," the 54-year-old continued. "Some people got mad at me for apologising. I only did that because I was sorry. That's a really great rule of thumb: Only apologise when you're sorry. Always apologise when you're sorry."

Silverman's latest comedy special, PostMortem, is set to premiere via Netflix on Tuesday.