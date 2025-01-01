Eva Longoria gushes over 'celebrating love' at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party

Eva Longoria was excited to "celebrate love" at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party in Paris over the weekend.

The Desperate Housewives actress was among the stars to attend a special event thrown in honour of the journalist, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry were among the other guests at the luxury bash which kicked off on Friday night. The bachelorette included a hotel stay, luxury dinners, and a cruise down the Seine on a riverboat.

"I had to pop in and out, so I wasn't there as long," Eva told People of the party. "But yeah, it's so nice to celebrate love. It's just the best feeling in the world to be there and go, 'Yay, love.'"

The 50-year-old had been in the City of Lights recently to shoot her new CNN project, Eva Longoria: Searching for France.

Meanwhile, Lauren shared a number of photos from the party on her Instagram page and thanked her closest friends for attending.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," the 55-year-old praised. "To my girls... thank you for surprising me, lifting me up, and reminding me how much I needed this moment. I love your hearts and your beautiful energy more than words can say."

Lauren and billionaire Jeff will reportedly tie the knot in an extravagant ceremony held in Venice, Italy in June.

The pair got engaged in May 2023.