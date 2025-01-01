Georgina Chapman insists Adrien Brody's Oscars gum toss was her idea

Georgina Chapman has insisted Adrien Brody's chewing gum toss at the 2025 Academy Awards was her idea.

As Brody made his way to collect Best Actor for his performance as László Tóth in The Brutalist at the prizegiving in March, he grossed out viewers by spitting out his gum and throwing it at his girlfriend Chapman to catch.

But reflecting on the awkward moment during a chat with Page Six over the weekend, the fashion designer recalled how she actually urged Brody to pass her the gum before he walked on stage.

"I asked him to do it," she told the outlet. "I saw him standing there, I could see that moment of panic on his face. He was really like, 'Wow, I shouldn't be having gum.'"

Chapman, 49, recounted telling Brody, "Give it to me!" while the two-time Oscar winner maintained that he had completely forgotten about the gum on the night.

"I forgot I was chewing gum, and I can't (chew gum in a) thank you speech," the 52-year-old added.

Appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark the day after the Oscars, Brody described how he simply panicked.

"I could've swallowed it, but I didn't think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow," he explained at the time.

Previously, Chapman was married to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein from 2007 until she announced divorce plans in 2017, but the divorce wasn't finalised until 2021.

The Marchesa co-founder has been dating Brody since early 2020.