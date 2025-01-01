Tom Cruise praises 'very talented' Ana de Armas amid romance rumours

Tom Cruise has heaped praise on Ana de Armas's acting talents amid the ongoing romance rumours.

The Mission: Impossible star and No Time to Die actress first sparked romance speculation in February when they were spotted having dinner together on Valentine's Day.

They have since been photographed together on several occasions, including on the Spanish star's birthday in April and at David Beckham's 50th birthday party earlier this month.

While they have yet to address the rumours, Cruise has heaped praise on the Oscar nominee's acting talents and her performance in the upcoming John Wick spin-off film Ballerina.

"(She's a) very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he told Extra at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on Sunday.

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, he added, "Her ability is incredible. There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented. You see her in Ballerina and you look at Keanu (Reeves) and her together... just a great actress."

His comments come shortly after de Armas revealed on Good Morning America last week that she and Cruise are "working on a lot of things" with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.

When asked about the projects by Access, Cruise teased, "It's gonna be outstanding. We've got several things that McQ (McQuarrie) and I are working on and some stuff also with Doug Liman. I don't want to say too much but it's epic... We're very excited about it."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released on Wednesday, while Ballerina will hit cinemas on 6 June.