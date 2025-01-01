Tom Cruise keen to make movie with Michael B. Jordan

Tom Cruise would love to make a movie with Michael B. Jordan.

The Top Gun actor publicly encouraged fans to see Jordan's movie Sinners last month, and the Creed star returned the favour by supporting Cruise at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning last week.

During an interview with Extra at the film's New York premiere on Sunday, Cruise heaped praise on Jordan and expressed his desire to work together on screen.

"(I'm a) huge fan of his, huge fan of what he and (director Ryan) Coogler do together. Great film, great film. I recommend everyone go and see that picture many, many times. You know, you want to see it on the big screen," he gushed. "He's enormously talented, very charismatic, great actor. I look forward to... I'd love to make a movie with him."

When the interviewer noted that he was "putting that out there", the Hollywood star revealed that he'd already floated the idea of a collaboration.

"I've already put it out there," he replied. "Years ago, when I first met him, I was like, 'This guy, I'd like to make movies with him.'"

Jordan's supernatural horror movie Sinners has taken the box office by storm since it was released last month. It has made almost $320 million (£239 million) against a $90 million (£67 million) budget and is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

Cruise, who is a vocal champion of the theatrical experience, posted a photo of himself inside a cinema holding a ticket for Sinners.

"Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" Cruise wrote at the time.

Jordan reciprocated the support by sharing a video of himself and Cruise posing at the Mission: Impossible premiere. He captioned his Instagram post, "I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one... in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise."