Victoria Beckham declares love for family amid Brooklyn Beckham feud rumours

Victoria Beckham has declared love for her family amid rumours of a feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

Amid rumours of a falling-out with her eldest son, the former Spice Girl has expressed her love for her four children, Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, whom she shares with her husband, football icon David Beckham.

On Monday, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, and her children.

She captioned the image, "We both love you all so much," with a red heart emoji.

Rumours that the Beckhams and their son were feuding began circulating when fans noticed that Brooklyn had skipped his father's recent 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

Victoria and David hosted several events to mark the special occasion, including a party in the Cotswolds and a black-tie dinner in London. However, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, appeared to be absent from both events.

There have been rumours in the past that the fashion designer and actress Nicola do not get along.

Speculation of a feud between the two women began back in 2022 when Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria's eponymous fashion brand when she tied the knot with Brooklyn. However, they have denied that this caused any tension.