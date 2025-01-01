Michelle Williams remembers Heath Ledger's 'incredible sensitivity'

Michelle Williams has recalled her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger's "incredible sensitivity".

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, the podcast co-host remembered meeting The Dark Knight "when he was getting sober".

"I don't know that I've ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly," Shepard gushed. "This is one of the most special boys I've ever met, and I can feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special."

Audibly emotional, The Greatest Showman actress referenced her and Ledger's 19-year-old daughter Matilda.

"So special, so special, thank god there's Matilda," she said.

Shephard went on to claim the Australian actor had a heart "that's just leaking out everywhere", to which Williams replied, "Yeah, an incredible sensitivity."

Williams and Ledger struck up a relationship in 2004 after meeting on the set of their 2005 movie Brokeback Mountain and welcomed Matilda in October 2005.

Recalling their initial romance, the former Dawson's Creek actress said, "We had a baby. But I suppose maybe it's a good thing about being young is that you don't have so much life experience that you can contextualise things. So you're really just going with the flow."

The 10 Things I Hate About You star died in January 2008, several months after they broke up.

Williams also shares three children with her director husband Thomas Kail, whom she married in 2020.