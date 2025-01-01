Joe Biden speaks out after revealing cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden has broken his silence on his recent cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday it was announced that the former U.S. president was recently diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

Biden has now taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to those who have offered him support.

"Cancer touches us all," he wrote on Monday. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

In the post, the 82-year-old shared a selfie with his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden, and their cat.

Biden's office released a statement on Sunday revealing his cancer diagnosis and explaining that it had spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the politician's office continued. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Following the announcement, President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express his support for Biden.

"Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," he wrote. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."