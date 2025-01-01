Angela Bassett hopes to inspire first US female president

Angela Bassett has expressed her hope that she can inspire the first female president in the USA.

The 66-year-old star can be seen playing US President Erika Sloane in blockbuster film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning this summer, and also played President Evelyn Mitchell in the Netflix series Zero Day.

Bassett, who has been Oscar-nominated twice, hopes that a woman will be voted into office in the USA one day soon.

She told PEOPLE, "Whenever I'm portraying them, I'm hoping and waiting for the day where life will imitate art. We're not there yet, obviously."

She continued, "Maybe (it's) for some people to see representation. We always talk about that idea of seeing yourself in film and theatre, seeing what's possible, human interaction.

"So I think ... the film is aspirational in its way, so one day, one day. We'll get there."

In recent years, the USA had the opportunity to elect Hilary Clinton in 2016 or Kamala Harris in 2024 as US president - but both women lost out to Donald Trump.

Last November, Bassett took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with her husband and their children at the voting booth in the hope of seeing Harris elected.

She wrote at the time, "Folks, today's the day to make your voice heard! Get out and #votebabyvote like your life depends on it- BECAUSE IT DOES! #onevoteonevoice #kamalaharris #harriswalz2024 #yourvotematters."

Trump won with 312 electoral votes to Harris's 226.