Denzel Washington awarded honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Denzel Washington has been honoured with a surprise Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The unannounced award came ahead of Monday night's world premiere of Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, the actor and filmmaker's fifth collaboration.

The announcement was made by festival chief Thierry Frémaux as he addressed the crowd.

"It's a very special day," he said. "Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you. It's a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that."

Lee then presented the Honorary Palme to Washington. Putting his arm around the actor, Lee said: "This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I'm glad you're here, where all the people love you too."

In Highest 2 Lowest, Washington plays music mogul King David, whose son (Aubrey Joseph) and godson (Elijah Wright) are mistaken for each other by an inept kidnapper.

The Oscar-winning actor later appeared to get into a small confrontation with photographers while on the red carpet for the premiere.

He was caught on video having a heated conversation as one photographer laughed and grabbed his arm.

The Equalizer star then appears to mouth the words, "Stop it, stop it," before walking away.