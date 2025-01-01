Skai Jackson files for restraining order

Skai Jackson has filed a request for a restraining order against her son Kasai's father, Deondre Burgin, over domestic abuse allegations.

The Disney Channel alum claimed that Burgin assaulted her on Mother's Day, while she was holding their newborn son, according to documents reported by TMZ.

She alleged that Burgin grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against a car window and punched her in the face.

She also detailed another incident in which Burgin punched through a bathroom door after she locked herself inside. She claimed that he then slammed her against a wall and "choked me until I could not breathe".

Jackson, best known for her role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie and its spin-off Bunk'd, announced in November 2024 that she was expecting her first child.

In January, she welcomed a baby boy, sharing a snap of herself holding the baby's hands. She captioned the image "Kasai".

The following month, the actor told People that motherhood had "been so positive" during her first public outing since announcing the birth of her son.

"I love being a new mom. It's just so exciting. So exciting," Jackson shared. "I'm here tonight, I'm already missing my baby. But it's been a great month with my new little one."