Jennie Garth mourns death of dog Pearl

Jennie Garth is mourning the loss of her beloved pooch.

On Sunday, the 90210 alum shared on Instagram that her dog Pearl had recently died.

"It's been a couple of months, I haven't wanted to talk about it," Garth captioned a photo of her patting Pearl during a trip to the beach.

She continued to share that Pearl "changed our lives".

"My Pearly girl will be with me forever in the softest place in my heart, where I cherish all the people who have left but whom I still feel every day.

"Thank you life for allowing me to feel love so deeply," the podcaster wrote, adding emojis of angel wings and a pale blue heart.

Garth has long been vocal about her love for animals. The actor posted two throwback photos of her as a child with a dog in April.

"Throwback Thursday," she wrote in the caption. "You can tell that I've always been a dog person. But honestly I love kitties too."

In February last year, the reality star shared a video that showed her and Pearl cuddled up together.

"Doggie appreciation post," she captioned the post. "I love her so much I can't even explain it."

Garth is a dog mum to many special pooches. The actor shared a carousel of images of her with several pups in 2022 to celebrate National Dog Day. Posing in photos with the different dogs, she wrote, "More dogs in my photo albums than people."