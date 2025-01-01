Conan O'Brien to star in Toy Story 5

Conan O'Brien has been cast in the role of Smarty Pants in Toy Story 5.

"Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise," the veteran late-night TV host shared in an Instagram message celebrating the news, which Disney and Pixar announced on Monday.

"These films are amazing. I can't believe this!"

O'Brien revealed that he initially asked to play the role of Woody, but was told it had been promised to Tom Hanks.

"And I was like, Uh, you kinda been there and done that. You know? You're in a bit of a rut, don't you think? And they said, No, Tom Hanks, it's his role," Conan joked.

He added that he then went after the role of Buzz Lightyear, only to be told he had lost it to Tim Allen.

"And I went, Guys, you gotta think outside the box," O'Brien deadpanned.

"But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It's the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I'm Smarty Pants. I love this!"

The latest film in the Toy Story franchise is slated for release in June 2026.

O'Brien hosted this year's Oscars to critical acclaim and has already been booked to return for next year's ceremony.